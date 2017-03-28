Still hope for one man, one vote

Chief Executive CY Leung hopes one man, one vote will be realised in Hong Kong in the future through an election model that adheres to the Basic Law and the decisions of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

Speaking to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, Mr Leung said Hong Kong missed the opportunity to elect its leader through one man, one vote when the constitutional reform package was vetoed in 2015.

"Hong Kong's election system must keep advancing. I hope we will have a one man, one vote election in future which is based on the Basic Law and the decisions of the National People's Congress Standing Committee."

He added the pro-democracy camp should field its own candidates to run in the next Chief Executive election.

On the prosecution of nine Occupy participants yesterday, Mr Leung said no political motive was involved in the move which was decided upon independently by the Department of Justice.

"It is clearly stated and stipulated in the Basic Law, Article 63, which the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government follows. The power of prosecution rests entirely with the Department of Justice."