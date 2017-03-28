Press here to Skip to the main content
Suspected computer theft reported to Police

March 28, 2017

The Registration & Electoral Office today made a report to the Police on the suspected theft of two notebook computers at AsiaWorld-Expo.

 

The computers were stored at a locked room in AsiaWorld-Expo, the back-up site of the 2017 Chief Executive Election.

 

They contain Election Committee members’ names and encrypted information on the personal particulars of geographical constituency electors.  

 

The office said there have been no signs of information leaks so far.

 

It added it has reported the incident to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

 

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau also instructed the office to fully assist in the Police’s investigation.

 



