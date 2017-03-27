Press here to Skip to the main content
Prosecution claims refuted

March 27, 2017

The Department of Justice has refuted speculation that the prosecution of nine Occupy Movement participants by the Police today was instructed by Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam.

 

The department issued a statement today in response to speculation that the Police acted on Mrs Lam’s instructions.

 

The department said it does not give prior notice to the executive when initiating prosecution, adding Mrs Lam was also not notified in advance.

 　　

The statement noted the department last year provided detailed written legal advice to the Police on the 287 people arrested in the Occupy Movement, adding the prosecution against the nine arrestees was based purely on legal considerations. 

 

The department added prosecution matters should not be politicized and people should not speculate on the timing of the prosecution from a political angle. 



