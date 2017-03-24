Clement Cheung visits Trade & Industry Dep’t

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung visited the Trade & Industry Department today to learn more about its work.

He met Director-General of Trade & Industry Salina Yan, and toured the department’s Strategic Trade Controls Branch of the Americas Division which provides classification and licensing services for strategic commodities.

He called on the Hong Kong Service Supplier Certification Section of the Mainland Division to see how Hong Kong Service Supplier Certificate applications are handled, and was briefed on the work related to the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement.

He also visited the Industries Support Division and the Europe Division, learning about the processing of Export Marketing Fund applications, and the investment agreements between Hong Kong and other places.