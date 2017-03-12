CE rejects conflict claims

Chief Executive CY Leung reiterated today there is no conflict of interest in the agreement and payments between him and UGL stemming from his resignation from DTZ.

Speaking to media at the airport before departing for Beijing, Mr Leung said the Government has repeatedly explained the issue to the Legislative Council and the public.

“Under the Executive Council’s interest declaration system, there’s no need to declare such a resignation agreement. When I signed the agreement, I was no longer an Executive Council member. I was also not a Chief Executive-elect at the time.”

Calling the incident political speculation, he said no foreign taxation authorities have contacted him for investigation into the case over the past few years.

“So far, no one has ever said the Hong Kong Government has given anything to UGL. One week after an Australian newspaper revealed for the first time the resignation agreement in October 2014, it clarified the matter. The Australians including the newspaper have not done any follow-up regarding the matter. Regarding Australia and the UK, the incident ended over two years ago.”