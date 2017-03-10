Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Remuneration advisor appointed

March 10, 2017

The Chief Executive has appointed Carlson Tong as a member of the Independent Commission on Remuneration for Members of the Executive Council & the Legislature, & Officials under the Political Appointment System.

 

Members Prof Leonard Cheng, Lau Ka-shi and Elaine Lo have been reappointed.

 

They will serve for three years from April 1.

 

The Government thanked outgoing member Kelly Chan for her invaluable contributions to the commission’s work.

 

The commission advises on matters relating to the system of remuneration for ExCo and LegCo members and politically-appointed officials.



Top
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China 20th Anniversary