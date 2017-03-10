Remuneration advisor appointed

The Chief Executive has appointed Carlson Tong as a member of the Independent Commission on Remuneration for Members of the Executive Council & the Legislature, & Officials under the Political Appointment System.

Members Prof Leonard Cheng, Lau Ka-shi and Elaine Lo have been reappointed.

They will serve for three years from April 1.

The Government thanked outgoing member Kelly Chan for her invaluable contributions to the commission’s work.

The commission advises on matters relating to the system of remuneration for ExCo and LegCo members and politically-appointed officials.