Voter registration ends May 2

The Registration & Electoral Office today called for eligible people to register as electors and submit their applications before May 2.

Hong Kong permanent residents who have reached 18 years of age, hold identity documents and ordinarily reside in Hong Kong are eligible to register as electors.

Electors who have changed address should notify the office on or before May 2, and provide telephone numbers and email addresses so they can be contacted about voter registration matters.

People can log in to the Online Voter Information Enquiry System to check their registration particulars.

Forms for voter registration and updating of registration particulars are available online.