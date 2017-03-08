CE meets MTR rescue staff

Rescue operation: Chief Executive CY Leung (front row, centre) meets the staff involved in the rescue operation following the MTR arson attack at Government House.

Chief Executive CY Leung met the staff involved in the rescue operation following the MTR arson attack today.

Mr Leung said the MTR personnel, the Police and Fire Services officers, as well as the hospital staff put the emergency situation under control promptly.

He commended the staff for their swift evacuation of passengers and provision of emergency treatment to the injured.

The February 10 fire attack on board a packed Tsim Sha Tsui-bound MTR train injured 18 people.

Mr Leung said the Government attaches great importance to the mass transit system’s safety.

He added the MTR Corporation and relevant departments will continue investigating the incident, and submit a report to the Government.

He wished the five casualties who are still in hospital a speedy recovery.