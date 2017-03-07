Rimsky Yuen starts Dubai trip

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen today started his Dubai visit by seeing the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts and meeting its Chief Justice Michael Hwang.

Mr Yuen was briefed on the courts’ structure and operation.

The Dubai International Financial Centre is designed to be a financial free zone offering a unique, independent legal and regulatory framework with a view to creating an environment for growth, progress and economic development in the United Arab Emirates and the wider region.

The courts deal exclusively with cases and claims arising out of the centre and its operations, and any other claims in which all parties agree in writing to use the courts.

Mr Yuen discussed the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's initiatives to enhance Hong Kong's status as a leading centre for international legal and dispute resolution services and a premier hub for intellectual property trading in the Asia-Pacific.

He then attended a Lunar New Year reception and dinner organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and met local business representatives.

He invited the local business community to choose Hong Kong as an arbitration venue for international commercial or investment disputes.