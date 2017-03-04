SJ to attend Dubai meeting

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen will visit Dubai from March 7 to 9 to speak at the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators International Arbitration Conference.

The meeting will examine the synergy and divergence between civil law and common law in international arbitration from the perspective of the Middle East and Asia.

Mr Yuen will speak at a panel discussion entitled "The Role of Legislation in Developing & Sustaining an Arbitration Friendly Seat".

He will meet the Chief Justice of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts Michael Hwang, and will call on Chinese Consul-General Li Lingbing.

He will also attend a Lunar New Year reception and dinner organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to meet local business representatives.