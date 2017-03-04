Gov't responds to US report

Foreign governments should respect the rule of law and the independent judicial system in Hong Kong, and should not interfere in the city's internal affairs.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government made the statement today in response to media enquiries on the US Department of State's Country Reports on Human Rights Practices 2016.

The statement said there are ongoing judiciary proceedings regarding 'confirmation form' and invalid nominations in relation to the 2016 Legislative Council election, as well as oath-taking by certain Legislative Council members.

It said, since the return to the Motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong' in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

This demonstrates the full and successful implementation of the 'one country, two systems' principle, which has been widely recognised by the international community, it added.

Under Basic Law Article 158, the National People's Congress Standing Committee has the power to interpret the Basic Law, and that power is part of the constitutional order of the HKSAR, recognised by Hong Kong Courts.