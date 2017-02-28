CE to attend CPPCC meeting

Chief Executive CY Leung will attend the fifth session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on March 3.

He said today he is honoured to be appointed as a CPPCC member.

He will also attend the opening ceremony of the fifth session of the 12th National People's Congress on March 5.

Director of the Chief Executive's Office Edward Yau and Director of Information Services Joe Wong will accompany Mr Leung on the visit.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mr Leung's absence.