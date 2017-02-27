Tianjin Liaison Unit opens

The Hong Kong Government Tianjin Liaison Unit started operation today to help Hong Kong people and companies capitalise on the opportunities brought about by the development of Tianjin Municipality.

The unit has been established under the Government’s Beijing Office.

Its temporary office is located at Room 4126, Tianjin World Financial Center, 2 Dagubei Road, Heping District, Tianjin (Tel: (86 22) 5830 7884; Email: tjlu@bjo.gov.hk).

Beijing Office Director Gracie Foo said the unit will strengthen relations between Hong Kong and Tianjin.

"It will also promote exchange and co-operation between Hong Kong and Tianjin on economic, trade and cultural fronts, as well as provide support to Hong Kong residents and enterprises in the municipality."