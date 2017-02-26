Government House to open

Government House will be open to the public on March 5 from 10am to 5pm.

Visitors can view the garden and places where the Chief Executive holds official functions and receives dignitaries.

There will be free guided tours about the history and architectural features of the distinguished building.

Display boards and two-dimensional barcodes will be set up to share the history, architecture and important moments of Government House. Members of the public may browse the information on their mobile devices.

Guests can enjoy music performances by the Hong Kong Police Band and student ensembles while strolling in the garden.

The open day is expected to draw a large number of visitors. To ensure those already in line can be admitted in time, queuing outside Government House may be stopped before 5pm.

Guests will enter the garden through the east gate on Upper Albert Road and leave through the main gate. Routing is one-way only.

They are encouraged to arrive by public transport.

Click here for details.