No plan to renovate residence: CS

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said he has no plans to extensively renovate the residence of the Chief Secretary and is waiting for the Architectural Services Department to review the building.

Speaking to the media after an event today, Mr Cheung said he has been busy with work and has not visited the residence since his appointment.

It is normal procedure for Architectural Services Department staff to review whether the residence needs renovation or repair, he noted.

He added the residence is used for greeting guests, but he has not decided when he will move in.