Juror allowance to rise

The Government will increase the allowance for jurors, court witnesses and Obscene Articles Tribunal adjudicators.

The increase of 14.7% to 20% will minimise the financial loss suffered by people serving as jurors or testifying in court.

The proposed allowance levels for jurors and witnesses are calculated based on a mechanism approved by the Legislative Council, while the subsidy amount for Obscene Articles Tribunal adjudicators is set after taking into account the remuneration levels for non-official members of government boards and committees.

The rate adjustment will be tabled at the Legislative Council in March.

The Chief Justice will set the implementation date for the new rates after the legislative process.