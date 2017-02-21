CS to attend Guangzhou meeting

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will lead a delegation to Guangzhou on February 23 to co-chair the 22nd Working Meeting of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Co-operation Joint Conference with Guangdong Vice-Governor He Zhongyou.

They will review the progress of the Framework Agreement on Hong Kong-Guangdong Co-operation 2016 Work Plan and draw up this year's work plan.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong, Permanent Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Chang King-yiu, Under Secretary for Home Affairs Florence Hui, Under Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Godfrey Leung, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, and Under Secretary for Innovation & Technology David Chung will accompany Mr Cheung.

After the meeting, Mr Cheung will accompany Chief Executive CY Leung to Guangzhou.