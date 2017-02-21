CE to visit SZ, GZ

Chief Executive CY Leung will lead a delegation to visit Shenzhen and Guangzhou on February 23.

Mr Leung will pay courtesy calls on Shenzhen Mayor Xu Qin and visit the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital.

He will also call on Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Hu Chunhua.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam and Chief Executive Office Director Edward Yau will join the delegation.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will join the Guangzhou leg of the trip, while Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man will join the Shenzhen part.