Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

CE to visit SZ, GZ

February 21, 2017

Chief Executive CY Leung will lead a delegation to visit Shenzhen and Guangzhou on February 23.

 

Mr Leung will pay courtesy calls on Shenzhen Mayor Xu Qin and visit the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital.

 

He will also call on Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Hu Chunhua.

 

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam and Chief Executive Office Director Edward Yau will join the delegation.

 

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will join the Guangzhou leg of the trip, while Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man will join the Shenzhen part.



Top
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China 20th Anniversary