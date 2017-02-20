Law database to launch

Easy access: The Department of Justice will launch the Hong Kong e-Legislation database.

The Department of Justice will launch a new electronic legislation database on February 24 to provide convenient and free access to the Laws of Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong e-Legislation database will include advanced viewing functions and accessibility on mobile devices.

Legislation published on it will be progressively verified and users can print copies of verified legislation with legal status under the Legislation Publication Ordinance (Cap. 614).

The database will replace the Bilingual Laws Information System introduced in 1997. It will phase out the loose-leaf edition of the Laws of Hong Kong.

After its launch, there will be an automatic redirect to the new website when a user accesses the bilingual laws information system website. Multimedia clips will be uploaded to assist users.

As there is a transitional period for verification of legislation in the new system, users must refer to the loose-leaf edition for the official consolidated version of not-yet-verified legislation.

Click here for details after the launch.