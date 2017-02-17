Gov't rejects foreign interference

The Government expressed deep regret over a foreign legislature’s introduction of a bill seeking to interfere in the affairs of Hong Kong without evidence that Mainland authorities have enforced laws across the boundary.

In a statement tonight, the Government said it found such a move unacceptable.

It was responding to media enquiries on US senators’ reported introduction of a bill relating to Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

The Government said the Basic Law ensures that under the “one country, two systems” principle, the special administrative region exercises “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” with a high degree of autonomy in accordance with the law.

It is also firmly committed to protecting the various rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people in accordance with the Basic Law, the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other legislation.

Hong Kong's rule of law, strict law enforcement and the Judiciary's independence have long received high regard and recognition in the international community, it added.