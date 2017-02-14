CE: Central Gov't oversees HK

Chief Executive election candidates cannot brush aside the right exercised by the Central Government over Hong Kong's governance.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement ahead of today's Executive Council meeting, saying the Central Government’s right over Hong Kong's governance is enshrined in the Basic Law.

"When exercising the right, the Central Government is also fulfilling its responsibility towards the whole country and Hong Kong. Therefore, any candidate contesting the election with sincerity and seriousness cannot brush aside the right the Central Government has over Hong Kong, and the responsibility it has towards the whole country. This applies to the issue on the Chief Executive election."

He said he understands the public is very concerned about constitutional reform, adding there is no sign the National People Congress Standing Committee will modify the requirements and framework of Hong Kong's political development.

Mr Leung also urged Chief Executive hopefuls to hold a direct debate on their election platforms.

"Instead of communicating their ideas through the media, they should sit together and debate their policy vision and election platforms."