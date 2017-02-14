Prompt LegCo approvals urged

Chief Executive CY Leung has called on legislators to approve bills without delay to swiftly improve people’s livelihood and take forward socio-economic development.

Briefing the media before today's Executive Council meeting, Mr Leung said Legislative Council committees have many pending bills, including those addressing land and housing supply, health, education and transportation.

To tackle livelihood issues promptly, he urged legislators to be decisive, noting there is an urgent need to boost housing supply to shorten the waiting time for applicants seeking public rental housing.