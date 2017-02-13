Stephen Sui honoured to be welfare chief

Stephen Sui says he is honoured to be nominated by the Chief Executive, and appointed by the Central Government, as Secretary for Labour & Welfare.

In a statement today, he thanked the Chief Executive and the Central Government for their trust.

“In the coming months under the current-term Government, I am committed to serving whole-heartedly with all my strength, and will continue to adopt a humble and sincere attitude in serving our community and the people of Hong Kong.

“I will also continue to work closely with my colleagues to take forward a wide range of policy initiatives which are beneficial to people’s livelihood in the areas of labour and welfare.”

Mr Sui has served in the bureau as Commissioner for Rehabilitation and Under Secretary for Labour & Welfare since 2008.

He thanked former Secretary for Labour & Welfare and Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung for his guidance and trust.