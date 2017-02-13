Eric Ma vows more land supply

New Secretary for Development Eric Ma vowed today to boost land supply and promote sustainable development after his appointment was approved by the Central Government.

Mr Ma thanked the Central Government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government for their support and trust.

He said he has been working tirelessly with colleagues in the Development Bureau since he joined the Government in 2014 as Under Secretary for Development.

“I will endeavour to forge ahead with the initiative of increasing land supply, which is one of the most important tasks of the Development Bureau. On the other hand, land use planning, urban renewal, public works projects and heritage conservation are also our major policy areas.”

He also thanked Chief Executive CY Leung and the former Secretary for Development Paul Chan for their contributions to the bureau’s work.