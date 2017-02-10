Press here to Skip to the main content
Cycling team wins 11 medals

February 10, 2017

The Hong Kong team won 11 medals at the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championship in India.

 

Lee Wai-sze, Meng Zhaojuan and Pang Yao were awarded gold medals in the Women’s Elite Keirin and Madison events today.

 

Miss Lee has scored a total of three gold medals in the championship.

 

Chief Executive CY Leung commended the athletes for their bravery and perseverance.

 

“Their unswerving determination and admirable tenacity set a good example for our young people.”

 

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah also congratulated the team on their success.

 

Click here for details.

 



