Cycling team wins 11 medals

The Hong Kong team won 11 medals at the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championship in India.

Lee Wai-sze, Meng Zhaojuan and Pang Yao were awarded gold medals in the Women’s Elite Keirin and Madison events today.

Miss Lee has scored a total of three gold medals in the championship.

Chief Executive CY Leung commended the athletes for their bravery and perseverance.

“Their unswerving determination and admirable tenacity set a good example for our young people.”

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah also congratulated the team on their success.

Click here for details.