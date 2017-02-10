Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Official pay adjustment approved

February 10, 2017

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam said he is glad that the Legislative Council Finance Committee has approved the salary adjustment of politically appointed officials today.

 

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Tam said although the salary adjustment proposal is not complicated, the committee has spent 12 hours discussing it.

 

He added legislators’ dithering could dampen the wish of those who want to serve as politically appointed officials.

 

“I hope the discussions by legislators on various agenda in the next few months can be smooth,” he said.

 



Top
2017 Policy Address