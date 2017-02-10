Official pay adjustment approved

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam said he is glad that the Legislative Council Finance Committee has approved the salary adjustment of politically appointed officials today.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Tam said although the salary adjustment proposal is not complicated, the committee has spent 12 hours discussing it.

He added legislators’ dithering could dampen the wish of those who want to serve as politically appointed officials.

“I hope the discussions by legislators on various agenda in the next few months can be smooth,” he said.