Chief Executive CY Leung expressed deep concern over the fire incident on an MTR train tonight causing multiple injuries.

Mr Leung requested relevant departments to initiate a thorough investigation and follow-up action following the incident.

He also asked Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man to visit the injured at the hospitals to learn about their condition and ensure they get the best treatment.

Mr Leung extended his deepest sympathy to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.