Basic Law scheme invites application

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau is inviting a new round of applications under the Basic Law Promotion Sponsorship Scheme.

The bureau said today the Government has been promoting the Basic Law through various channels.

The scheme aims to promote the Basic Law among different sectors of the community to enhance public understanding of “one country, two systems” and the Basic Law.

Deadline for application is March 31.

Enquiries can be made to the scheme’s secretariat at 2810 2106.

