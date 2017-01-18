Policy Address pragmatic: CS

The Chief Executive's 2017 Policy Address is a substantial, pragmatic, bold and forward-looking blueprint.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told the media today the blueprint demonstrates the Government’s vision and commitment over a wide spectrum of policy issues and it deserves community support.

He said the current-term Government is proactive and committed to responding to the needs of the people and catering for the long-term interests of Hong Kong.

"We are not shying away from contentious problems and issues, and are determined to tackle them head-on," he said.

"In this year's Policy Agenda booklet we have set out 182 new initiatives which are the highest on record since the beginning of this term. This underlines the fact that we are not adopting a caretaker government's approach and mentality."

He and the other nine Policy Secretaries will hold five media conferences in the next two days to elaborate on the policies outlined in the Policy Address.

The first to be explained will be the proposals on retirement protection, MPF offsetting and medical services.