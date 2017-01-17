Press here to Skip to the main content
Senior appointment announced

January 17, 2017
Directorate posting:  Deputy Director of Buildings Cheung Tin-cheung will become Director on January 23.

Deputy Director of Buildings Cheung Tin-cheung will succeed retiring Hui Siu-wai as Director on January 23.

 

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung said today the incoming Director, with his proven leadership skills and profound professional knowledge in building safety, will lead the department in meeting the challenges ahead.

 

He also said the outgoing Director has embraced the department’s vision in setting and enforcing safety, health and environmental standards for private buildings.

 

Click here for their biographical details.



