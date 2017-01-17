CE calls for policy extension

Chief Executive CY Leung has called on the next administration to maintain the Government's efforts in poverty alleviation and solving problems in housing and elderly care.

Speaking to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, Mr Leung said his administration has followed through on his policy agenda laid down five years ago in response to society's demands.

"Over the past four years people have had the same expectation on the Government's work in healthcare, environmental protection and other areas. Whoever assumes the post of the next Chief Executive has to continue efforts in these areas," he said.

On Carrie Lam's decision to contest the Chief Executive election, Mr Leung said she is a capable official who is willing to tackle Hong Kong's longstanding problems.