Policy Address set for Wed

Chief Executive CY Leung will deliver his 2017 Policy Address in the Legislative Council at 11am on Wednesday.

People can watch the live broadcast of the address, the press conference and the television panel discussion forum on the Policy Address website.

The full text of the address will also be on the website.

Copies of the address and other related publications will be available from 1.30pm at the Home Affairs Department's 20 Public Enquiry Service Centres and a collection counter at the footbridge entrance to the Central Government Offices at Tamar.

Copies of a leaflet containing Policy Address highlights will be distributed at seven government offices, 20 MTR stations, the HSBC Main Building plaza, Times Square, Harbour City and 66 shopping centres in public housing estates.