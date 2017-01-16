CE meets Belarusian official

Official meeting: Chief Executive CY Leung meets First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vasily Matyushevsky at Government House.

Chief Executive CY Leung met First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vasily Matyushevsky at Government House today.

Mr Leung thanked him for witnessing the signing ceremony of the comprehensive agreement for the avoidance of double taxation between Hong Kong and Belarus.

Mr Leung noted Hong Kong will facilitate the implementation of the Belt & Road Initiative and that Belarus is along the Belt & Road.

He said he hopes the agreement boosts investor confidence, enhances investment flows, and promotes economic and trade relations between Hong Kong and Belarus.

He also welcomed the agreement for holders of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passports and holders of Belarus passports to enjoy mutual visa-free access for stays of up to 14 days.