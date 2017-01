New position: Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) also signs the oath of office.

New appointment: Matthew Cheung (left) signs the oath of office after swearing-in as Chief Secretary.

Matthew Cheung and Paul Chan have been appointed as Chief Secretary and Financial Secretary after the Central Government approved the resignations of Carrie Lam and John Tsang, Chief Executive CY Leung announced today.

Stephen Sui has been appointed Acting Secretary for Labour & Welfare and Eric Ma Acting Secretary for Development.