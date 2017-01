Acting Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says he will do his best to contribute to the governance of Hong Kong.

Mr Cheung made the statement today in response to some media reports that he will be the next Chief Secretary.

“I can't comment on any speculation in the media but I’m now the Acting Chief Secretary and also doing my current duty as the Secretary for Labour & Welfare.

“I will continue to do my utmost to contribute to the Administration and the governance of Hong Kong,” he added.