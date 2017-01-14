Policy Address to cover MPF issue

The Policy Address to be announced on January 18, will cover measures on the MPF offset mechanism, retirement protection and working hours, Acting Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Cheung said the Government will do its best to tackle issues which concern all of Hong Kong society.

He added the current term administration has spared no effort in promoting poverty alleviation, elderly care, and support for the disadvantaged.

Asked if he viewed the Hong Kong Palace Museum project as a big challenge, Mr Cheung said the museum is a landmark and highlight to the city.

He said citizens should cherish this opportunity and look at the issue pragmatically.

Mr Cheung urged people to express their views on the plan during the six-week public consultation period.