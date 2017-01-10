Museum consultation launched

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority has launched a six-week public consultation on the construction of the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Speaking at a press conference today, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board Chairman, Chief Secretary Carrie Lam said citizens have different views and concerns about the project, so a 16-page document has been published answering 32 questions about it.

They cover site selection, the appointment of the design consultant, construction and operation costs, as well as the need for confidentiality before the signing of the memorandum of understanding to build the museum.

Mrs Lam said it is nothing new for the Government to consult the public after a project has been announced.

She called on people not to politicise the project, adding that antiques from Beijing's Forbidden City should be respected.

The project should also not be affected by people's views on the Chief Executive election, she added.

She said she is excited and honoured to be among those who are implementing the project, which she said will be good for Hong Kong, benefiting tourism, youth development and culture.