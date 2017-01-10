LegCo election report published

The Electoral Affairs Commission Report on the 2016 Legislative Council general election was published today.

The report outlines the supervision work conducted by the commission and how it set out the detailed arrangements and follow-up actions.

It also reviews electoral arrangements and suggests improvements.

The commission submitted the report to the Chief Executive on December 2 in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Affairs Commission Ordinance.

The report is available online and at the Public Enquiry Service Centres of District Offices.