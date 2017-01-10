Officials free to run for CE

There are no regulations preventing senior officials from running for Chief Executive, even if their plans affect the Government’s work.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement before today's Executive Council meeting.

Asked whether Chief Secretary Carrie Lam will resign like Financial Secretary John Tsang did last month, Mr Leung said the question should be left for her to answer.

He admitted the Government’s work will be affected if both officials leave office, especially as it is busy preparing the Policy Address and Budget, but there are no rules to prevent them from leaving.

However, it is understandable if they want to serve Hong Kong people as the next Chief Executive, he added.