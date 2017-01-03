CE mourns Barbara Fei's death

Chief Executive CY Leung today expressed his sadness over the death of Barbara Fei.

She was dedicated to the promotion of music, culture and arts.

Using her expert knowledge, she helped the Government formulate policy on music promotion as well as other arts and cultural matters.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah also expressed his condolences.

Mr Lau said Ms Fei was a legendary star in the arts and cultural sectors and a highly experienced member of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council who made remarkable contributions.

"Ms Fei was deeply respected for her exemplary musicianship and professionalism, especially her dedication to promoting music and nurturing young artists," he said.

Ms Fei was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2001 and the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2012.