Stance on oath-taking reiterated

The Government respects the fact that Legislative Councillors were elected by voters, but as decided by the Court, it is equally important LegCo and all its members should act in accordance with the law.

The Government issued the statement in response to participants of a procession today demanding the Government withdraw legal proceedings over oath-taking.

Citing the 2004 judgment of Justice Hartmann, the statement said it is a “mandatory constitutional obligation” for all LegCo members-elect to take an oath in accordance with Article 104 of the Basic Law.

It also said the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress's interpretation of the Article was made pursuant to the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law.

The interpretation aims to reiterate and explain clearly the meaning of Article 104 of the Basic Law without changing the article content, it added.

As regards to the implementation of universal suffrage, the statement said the current-term Government presented a package of proposals for selecting the Chief Executive by universal suffrage in 2015.

Noting the proposals were in accordance with the relevant constitutional and legal regime, as well as reasonable and rational, the Government said it is deeply disappointed the motion did not receive sufficient support at the Legislative Council.