Anti-drug chairman reappointed

Dr Ben Cheung has been reappointed Chairman of the Action Committee Against Narcotics, while 10 committee members have been reappointed and six new ones have been appointed.

The new members are Chan Man-ho, Chan Wing-kin, Fan Hoi-kit, Anna-Mae Koo, Sunny Tan and Susan Yeung.

The appointments are for a two-year term from January 1.

The Security Bureau’s Narcotics Division said the new members come from different backgrounds, including the business, social services, education and legal sectors.

It thanked outgoing members Jonathan Chan, Robert Chow, Kwok Wing-keung, Christina Lee, Sandy Wong and Ivan Yiu for their contributions and dedication to the anti-drug cause.

