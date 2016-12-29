CS unveils Palace Museum institutions

Chief Secretary Carrie Lam attended the unveiling ceremony of the Hospital for Conservation, the Palace Museum Learning Centre and the Jianfu Honour Roll of Architectural Conservation Donors at the Palace Museum in Beijing today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Lam said that heritage conservation, public education and private donations are important elements for museums.

She expected that the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority would develop closer collaboration with the Palace Museum.

Mrs Lam also called on the State Administration of Cultural Heritage Director General Liu Yuzhu before the opening ceremony to discuss the strengthening of exchanges and co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland with respect to heritage exhibitions.

Mrs Lam visited the Central Academy of Fine Arts Art Museum and the National Centre for the Performing Arts yesterday upon her arrival in Beijing.