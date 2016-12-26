Procedures followed in museum plan

The plan to build the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District was done in accordance with normal procedures, Chief Secretary Carrie Lam says.

Speaking to reporters at the airport today, Mrs Lam said as the whole district has been assigned for cultural use, building the museum there does not involve extra town planning procedures, such as public consultation.

The decision has been endorsed by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board along with the donation by the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust to fund the project.

She noted that reaction to the plan has been generally positive.



She said it was not possible to discuss it in public before the plan was officially unveiled but she is happy to discuss related issues with interested parties from now until the target completion date.