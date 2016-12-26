Press here to Skip to the main content
CS to attend Palace Museum events

December 26, 2016

Chief Secretary Carrie Lam will visit Beijing on December 28 and 29 to take part in cultural heritage conservation activities.

 

She will attend the opening ceremony of the Cultural Relics Hospital and the unveiling ceremony of the Jianfu Screen at the Palace Museum.

 

The Cultural Relics Hospital is the largest science institution on cultural relics conservation in China, while the Jianfu Screen was commissioned to acknowledge donations given by individuals and organisations for the conservation of palace architecture.

 

Mrs Lam will also call on the State Administration of Cultural Heritage to enhance co-operation between the Mainland and Hong Kong on cultural heritage conservation and education.



