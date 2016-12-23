CE concludes duty visit

Chief Executive CY Leung says one of the most important tasks in the remaining six months of his term is to organise the coming Chief Executive election to ensure a smooth transition to the new-term government.

Concluding his Beijing duty visit today, Mr Leung said he will not seek a second term as Chief Executive for family reasons.

"In the remaining six months of my term, one of the most important tasks is to organise the election of the next Chief Executive.

"When the Chief Executive-elect has been elected, the task will then be a question of ensuring the smooth transition between the two [government terms], between myself and the new Chief Executive."

Apart from meeting President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, Mr Leung also called on several ministries to explore opportunities to develop Hong Kong's economy.

His meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Development & Reform Commission are to leverage the opportunities of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative for Hong Kong to take part in infrastructure projects.

The session with the Ministry for Science & Technology was for the innovation industry to contribute to conventional sectors like finance, with a view to developing the economy in the long run.