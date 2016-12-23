President backs HK Gov't

President Xi Jinping has affirmed the work of Chief Executive CY Leung and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

Mr Xi met the Chief Executive in Beijing this afternoon.

The President noted progress has been made in housing, poverty, elderly care and solving social problems in Hong Kong.

He also noted Mr Leung's work in suppressing advocacy for Hong Kong independence, as well as what he called "violence on the streets".

In doing so, the HKSAR Government has protected China's sovereignty and safety, as well as safeguarded Hong Kong's economic development and social stability, Mr Xi said.

He also said Mr Leung has led Hong Kong in implementing the "one country, two systems" principle and the Basic Law, adding the Central Government will ensure the principle is continually and accurately followed in Hong Kong.

Mr Xi said he respected and understood the Chief Executive’s decision not to seek a second term.

Mr Leung thanked Mr Xi for his support, adding the achievements of Hong Kong are dependent on the support of the President, the Central Government and the general public.

As Hong Kong property prices and rents are higher than people can afford, Mr Leung said his Government will continue to tackle the housing problem and boost housing and land supply.