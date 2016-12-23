CE meets Premier Li Keqiang

Chief Executive CY Leung met Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing this morning to brief him on Hong Kong’s latest developments.

On the final day of his annual duty visit to Beijing, Mr Leung told the Premier that in the past year the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has helped to develop the economy and improve people’s livelihood.

He said Hong Kong’s economy has grown, with the employment rate reaching a new high and home prices stabilising.

Mr Li said the Central Government fully endorses Mr Leung’s work, adding Beijing will act in strict accordance with China’s constitution and the Basic Law.

He also said the Central Government will steadfastly uphold the principles of “one country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong”, and a high degree of autonomy.

Mr Li called on Hong Kong to participate in the country’s latest five-year plan as well as the Belt & Road initiative.