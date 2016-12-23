CS visits Capital Museum

Chief Secretary Carrie Lam saw the Imperial Palace exhibition at the Capital Museum in Beijing today.

In the capital to attend a cultural co-operation ceremony, Mrs Lam took the opportunity to visit the museum this morning.

Speaking to the media after the visit, she said it served as a good reference as Hong Kong will host its first Imperial Palace exhibition next year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

She said cultural issues are the main focus of her visit, adding she will spend Christmas with her son who is working in Beijing.

Whether or not she will run for the post of Chief Executive will not be discussed during her trip, she added.

Asked when she will make a decision on whether or not to run for the post, Mrs Lam said she is still considering the matter.

She added she is busy with the upcoming Policy Address, formulating and co-ordinating its various initiatives, including one on retirement protection.