CE election nomination to start Feb

The nomination period for the fifth term Chief Executive Election will run from February 14 to March 1, the Electoral Affairs Commission announced today.

The election will be held on March 26.

Justice Carlye Chu has been appointed Returning Officer for the election.

A Hong Kong permanent resident who is a Chinese citizen with no right of abode in any foreign country, who has reached 40 years of age and has ordinarily resided in Hong Kong for at least 20 years, is eligible for nomination as a candidate.

Eligibility and disqualification for nomination are detailed in sections 13 and 14 of the Chief Executive Election Ordinance.

A candidate’s nomination must be subscribed by at least 150 Election Committee members.

A candidate must submit the completed nomination form in person to the Returning Officer at the Registration & Electoral Office in Harbour Centre, Wan Chai, during office hours during the nomination period.

Nomination forms can be downloaded online and enquiries can be made to the election hotline on 2891 1001.

